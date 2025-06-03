Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leu2500's avatar
Leu2500
11h

I learned the secret of using part mayo part yogurt in chicken salad dressing from a now closed coffee shop in Huntsville, AL. It gets rid of that heavy “glop” texture which I find so unappealing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Anne Byrn and others
Judith Stinson Cowan's avatar
Judith Stinson Cowan
12h

In Houston we have Imma Hogg’s home Bayou Bend full of early American furniture. George Bush the elder held the G8 conference dinner there when he was president.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Anne Byrn and others
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anne Byrn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture