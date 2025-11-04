Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alice Goldbloom's avatar
Alice Goldbloom
5d

You have captured all the joy, struggle, and deliciousness of life in one post. I am in awe of how you have blended it all together.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Anne Byrn
Denise's avatar
Denise
4d

How lovely you looked as MOB! Many wonderful wishes to the newlyweds!

Don't mention Camp David--it doesn't need a gilded touch.

Love this chili recipe--it's similar ton one given to me by a Texan.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Anne Byrn
49 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anne Byrn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture