Maria Malone’s Flan. Recipe below. Photos by Rinne Allen, from Baking in the American South, to publish 9/3.

THINGS ARE GETTING A LITTLE CRAZY as one week from today my new book, Baking in the American South, is published and I head on book tour. I’m writing newsletters and baking cakes and yeast rolls to stash in the freezer, packing bags and creating PowerPoint presentations, recording podcasts and prepping for morning TV. It’s good crazy, just like the lead-up to holidays and life’s big events. It eventually gets done. And what doesn’t? Well…

If you had asked me earlier this year if I would be heading to more than 30 cities on tour, I wouldn’t have known what 2024 had in store for me.

I’ve gone through cancer treatment this year and recuperated. Hallelujah! I am grateful for modern science and my caring family and friends. As I dash out the door on tour to share the news of a book I’ve worked on for the past three years, I will also be spreading the word that we can win the battle against cancer and we can dream big in our sixth decade!

First of all, a book giveaway!

Congratulations to paid subscriber Lauren Titus! I’ll be autographing her book and shipping it this week.

And I will be giving away two more copies of the book to paid subscribers over the next two weeks, so stay tuned. Fingers crossed!

Crushed Banana Cake with Brown Sugar Icing is a keeper.

A few favorite sneak-peek stories from the book.

These involve people who weren’t US Presidents or names you learned in history class. They were someone’s grandmother, a poet, or a college professor. In my book, I let their recipes do the talking in the hopes we learn about the multifaceted South.