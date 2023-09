A pumpkin house with a sweet potato vine roof - so clever! - at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens in Nashville.

HAPPY SUNDAY, OR AS WE SAY in the South, it’s fall, y’all.

What I love most about autumn are the pumpkins, apples, cooler mornings, and the reset.

Here at Between the Layers, I’ve got a reset in mind as well. After two and a half years writing twice wee…