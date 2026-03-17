A Troubling March Calls for Cottage Pie - No. 384
It’s the coziest way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
I DON’T NEED ST. PATRICK’S DAY to remember my Irish heritage. I don’t need St. Patrick’s to drink green beer because I don’t drink green beer anymore. And I don’t need St. Patrick’s to revel in cabbage and potatoes because I love them all year long.
On St. Patrick’s with the wearing of the green, anyone can be Irish for the day. Anyone can revel in song, drink, and traditional fare like cottage pie.
Just reading about the excessive spending, particularly on food, by America’s Defense Department confirms just how out of touch this administration is when consumers are struggling to put food on the table and gas in the car.
According to a report from Open the Books, a government watchdog group that has monitored Pentagon spending for the last decade, under the leadership of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in March, May, June, and October 2025 combined, the Pentagon spent $7.4 million of our tax dollars on lobster tails.
In September of last year alone, the Pentagon spent another $6.9 million on lobster tails, plus $2 million for Alaskan King crab, $15.1 million for ribeye steaks, $124,000 for ice cream machines, and a staggering $139,224 for 272 orders of doughnuts in what appears to have been a high-cholesterol blowing of the budget.
Late night host Jimmy Kimmel had the best line: “What is this, My 600lb Defense Department?”
In the unsettling atmosphere of this moment—the war with Iran, rising grocery and oil prices, no domestic commitment to a green energy policy and so continued dependence on foreign oil, and a sinking feeling that America is backpedaling under this president, cottage pie is a comforting distraction and won’t break your budget.
Strained economic and political times have always called for humble cooking that often begins with a well-loved skillet and an onion.
Cottage pie is a two-layered affair, on the bottom a savory meat and veg mixture, and on top, a smothering of mashed potatoes all browned in a hot oven until golden and gorgeous. What is not to love?
Named after everyday people who lived in cottages in late 18th Century England, cottage pie is adaptable to what you have—ground beef, lamb, turkey, or even chopped fresh mushrooms if you are vegetarian. With lamb it often goes by the name shepherd’s pie. It often goes by shepherd’s pie if it contains beef, too. But the Irish are not sticklers for details, and it’s a universally loved sort of recipe across Ireland and the British Isles, no matter their histories of not getting along.
As with any recipe, it’s the little things in cottage pie that improve it. The meat and gravy layer underneath is downright boring in flavor unless you add garlic, pinches of salt, Worcestershire and seasonings, even a good glug of Guinness.
Likewise, the potato topping can be dry. But now I’ve Iearned to begin with Russet (baking) potatoes for fluffiness and to fold in an egg yolk to enrich it. I scatter a little shredded cheddar or Parmesan and bits of butter on top at the last of the baking, too.
In the end, I cleaned out my fridge for this recipe. I added half a leek, finely chopped, to the veg saute for the filling because I had it. All I needed to buy was a pound and a half of ground round and some fresh thyme because it’s been too cold in Nashville for my herb garden English thyme to spit out its green leaves.
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I come to a love of all things Irish honestly.
My Byrn ancestors traveled from the mountains of County Wicklow, Ireland, and they sailed from the port of Dublin to Philadelphia in 1782.
I don’t know why they left Ireland or why Tennessee was their ultimate destination. They homesteaded land and operated grist mills, so my father wrote in his diary. And he said their living conditions weren’t easy. Many died young, and one son named Larry (named after his father Laurence) was orphaned at two and raised by foster parents in Middle Tennessee.
Larry would marry and have 11 children, and he sent one son to Philadelphia for medical training. That son came back home to be a country doctor along the Little Harpeth River, not too far from where I live today. When the doctor’s eyesight began to fail in his advanced years, his nephew—my grandfather—helped run his farm. And that’s how our family came to call Tennessee home.
What’s your immigrant story? What’s your favorite budget-friendly recipe?
War seems to be front and center on this administration’s mind, and our tax dollars are supporting a steady diet of bombs and lobsters.
But this was not how America was fed.
If you flip through old cookbooks, you’ll see oats in meatloaf, corn instead of oysters in fritters, crackers masquerading as apples in pie, potato cooking water religiously saved to enrich breads and cakes, and in lieu of white sugar, a whole gamut of sweeteners from molasses to sorghum to jams and jellies from the pantry shelf, and when that was gone, a search for wild honey.
Some of the best recipes in America don’t need to break the budget. They just need to feed people and welcome us all to the table.
- xo, Anne
THE RECIPE:
St. Patrick’s Day Cottage Pie
This makes enough for six to eight, so you could assemble two casseroles and freeze one before baking. Or bake the whole pan and know you’ve got plenty of leftovers. That’s a nice feeling! Serve with peas and a green salad. And for a dazzling presentation, spoon on the potato topping and create pockets and swirls with the back of the spoon which is where the butter will pool deliciously. For vegetarians, substitute finely chopped mushrooms for the meat and the saved water from cooking the potatoes for the broth.
Makes 6 to 8 servings
Prep: 45 to 50 minutes
Bake: 20 to 25 minutes
Potato Topping:
3 large baking potatoes (2 to 2 1/4 pounds), peeled
1/2 cup whole milk
4 tablespoons salted butter (I used Kerrygold)
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 large egg yolk
Meat Filling:
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup finely chopped onion
1/2 leek, thinly sliced crosswise, optional
2 medium carrots, peeled and finely chopped (1 cup)
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 1/2 pounds lean beef, lamb, or turkey
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 cup chicken or beef broth
1/2 cup Guinness, or more broth
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves
3/4 to 1 cup frozen peas
1/2 cup grated sharp white cheddar or Parmesan, if desired
1 tablespoon salted butter, if desired, for topping
For the Potato Topping, cut the peeled potatoes into 2-inch pieces and place in a medium saucepan. Cover with cold water, and add a big pinch of salt. Place over medium-high heat and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover, and let the potatoes simmer until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain the potatoes, (reserving the water for the filling if you do not have broth.) Meanwhile, warm the milk in a saucepan. Add the butter, salt, and pepper to the potatoes. Pour in the warm milk and mash until smooth. Make a well in the center of the potatoes, and drop in the egg yolk. Stir until well combined and set aside.
Preheat the oven to 400ºF.
For the Meat Filling, pour the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, leeks if using, and carrots. Saute, stirring often, until soft, about 4 minutes. Add the garlic, and stir to combine. Crumble the meat into the skillet and cook until it is cooked through, about 4 to 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with the flour and toss to coat. Add the tomato paste, broth, and Guinness if using. Add the Worcestershire sauce and fresh thyme. Stir to combine. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer until the filling thickens, about 10 to 15 minutes. Fold in the peas.
Turn the meat mixture into a 2- to 3-quart casserole, or your favorite rectangular pan. Or leave it in the skillet if it is ovenproof. Spoon the mashed potatoes on top of the filling and spread nearly to the edges but not all the way. If the potatoes have firmed up while resting, stir in a tablespoon or two of milk. Using a soup spoon, dip and swirl the potatoes to create a decorative effect. Place the pan in the oven and bake until the topping browns, 20 to 25 minutes. At the last 5 minutes of baking, scatter the cheese and butter over the top and return to the oven to finish cooking and let the butter melt and cheese lightly brown. Garnish with some fresh thyme leaves, then serve.
We have been having dinner with our dearest friends after we protest on our corner each Wednesday. We alternate between our two homes which are only a block away. A few weeks ago I made your version of Tater Tot Hotdish. Last week I made a Shepherd's Pie which I thought was kind of boring. My husband and I agreed that we liked the Tater Tot Hotdish much better and it occurred to me that it's really just a version of Cottage or Shepherd's Pie. I'm going to try your recipe for Cottage Pie soon.
With my Scandinavian roots, our favorite budget meal is definitely Swedish Meatballs with mashed potatoes, a cucumber salad and Lingonberries. Amazing - another version of a budget comfort meal using ground beef and potatoes!
I had the great fortune to read this while waiting for my kettle to boil for the day's first cup of tea. Down the counter are 2 soda breads of the six i made for family and friends. My husband comes into the kitchen and points out i can't have any more since i ate one whole loaf myself (snooze you lose buster!). Then I read him your story and now we're screaming our first frustration of the day. So i cut two slices of bread and slather a layer of thick butter on them, reminding ourselves our ancestors rose up against tyrants and with people like you, tea, and soda bread we'll do it again. Love you!