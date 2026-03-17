Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

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Karen Stuhlfeier's avatar
Karen Stuhlfeier
4d

We have been having dinner with our dearest friends after we protest on our corner each Wednesday. We alternate between our two homes which are only a block away. A few weeks ago I made your version of Tater Tot Hotdish. Last week I made a Shepherd's Pie which I thought was kind of boring. My husband and I agreed that we liked the Tater Tot Hotdish much better and it occurred to me that it's really just a version of Cottage or Shepherd's Pie. I'm going to try your recipe for Cottage Pie soon.

With my Scandinavian roots, our favorite budget meal is definitely Swedish Meatballs with mashed potatoes, a cucumber salad and Lingonberries. Amazing - another version of a budget comfort meal using ground beef and potatoes!

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Pat Willard's avatar
Pat Willard
4d

I had the great fortune to read this while waiting for my kettle to boil for the day's first cup of tea. Down the counter are 2 soda breads of the six i made for family and friends. My husband comes into the kitchen and points out i can't have any more since i ate one whole loaf myself (snooze you lose buster!). Then I read him your story and now we're screaming our first frustration of the day. So i cut two slices of bread and slather a layer of thick butter on them, reminding ourselves our ancestors rose up against tyrants and with people like you, tea, and soda bread we'll do it again. Love you!

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