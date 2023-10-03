YOU KNOW THOSE BRIOCHE buns on $17 hamburgers? Well, I hate to disappoint, but most of them aren’t real brioche.

And honestly, I didn’t give the ‘’brioche bun’’ a second glance until it was in my supermarket bakery.

I saw tumeric and annatto for coloring on the label, and this imposter hit a nerve. OK, I was once the Cake Mix Doctor but also someone who …