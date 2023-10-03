Absolutely Smashing Brioche Buns - No. 248
For the best smash burgers, I update James Beard’s 50-year-old brioche recipe and wind up with something to bake on repeat for burger nights or just cozy mornings with tea
YOU KNOW THOSE BRIOCHE buns on $17 hamburgers? Well, I hate to disappoint, but most of them aren’t real brioche.
And honestly, I didn’t give the ‘’brioche bun’’ a second glance until it was in my supermarket bakery.
I saw tumeric and annatto for coloring on the label, and this imposter hit a nerve. OK, I was once the Cake Mix Doctor but also someone who …