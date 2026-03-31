Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

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Annette Laing's avatar
Annette Laing
6d

I sighed reading about Donna and your mum: Different personalities, different politics, but a deep social bond built in phone calls as well as in person. Maybe it's just me, but I wonder what happened to all that? People who want to communicate only by text or even email--and there are so many of them-- shutting out companionship and connection. Of course, the simple meals accompanied by wine and cigarettes helped too. But those leisurely phone calls, about nothing and yet everything, were really about human bonding. .. Thanks for this, Anne.

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Ruth Stroud's avatar
Ruth Stroud
6d

I seldom bake from a mix, but I made your sherry poppyseed cake recipe and got so many compliments that I'll undoubtedly make this one--I do love a lemon cake (and the Torchio one was also a big hit!).

Your mom's friend Donna Easter (what a timely name!) sounds like a mensch (or whatever the female version of that term is!). Everyone should have a friend like that.

I hope I can tune in to your conversation with Christopher Kimball--if not exactly when it's broadcast, then later.

Wishing you and yours a very Happy Easter, Anne!🐣🐰

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