WHAT I LOVE ABOUT cooking is knowing when you can break with tradition.

For years, the only okra that graced my plate was dredged in cornmeal and pan-fried or long simmered in a homemade vegetable soup.

Then, I learned to roast okra, which wasn’t rocket science, and in truth it freed me from the frying pan. You just toss okra with oil and a little salt a…