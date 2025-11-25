“Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” - Marcel Proust

TWO DAYS BEFORE THANKSGIVING, thank you for making my soul blossom. Thank you for supporting and reading this newsletter, commenting, and liking it with the little heart. You are the reason I roasted a turkey on Sunday.

It was just a 15-pounder, but large enough to supply plenty of turkey for today’s recipe as well as drippings to make (and tote) gravy and dressing to Thanksgiving dinner at my sister-in-law’s house.

To be honest, there were more motivations. I’d freeze turkey for sandwiches and the turkey carcass, too, for simmering into soup. Home cooking takes a backseat to holiday parties in December, and to me, there’s nothing more satisfying than knowing I have soup at home to heat up quickly for dinner. And perhaps most of all, I roasted a turkey so I’d get those dreamy turkey smells wafting through the house. The fragrance of roasting turkey is right up there with the scent of my mother’s fudge cake and Chanel No. 5.

Moravian Chicken Pie at First Moravian Church, Greensboro, NC.

If you are from central North Carolina—the Piedmont—you know chicken pie has rules. It’s made of just white meat chicken, a creamy sauce (gravy) based on the chicken broth, and pastry. While it might seem ho-hum to others outside the region given all the veggies that can be successfully crammed into pot pie, it’s sacred here and the number one recipe to bake and take to funerals or holiday suppers.