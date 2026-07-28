Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

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Domenica Marchetti's avatar
Domenica Marchetti
14h

I live just up the road from Mount Vernon. I had no idea about the bread baking days. Definitely putting it on my must-do list. Your bread looks delicious, Anne. I am still in cookie-baking mode but pretty soon I'll be back to regular baking. I've bookmarked many recipes to make from Baking in the American South, and now I will add this bread to the list.

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Deborah Lanius's avatar
Deborah Lanius
20h

Another interesting article! Thank you so much. I read an article recently about Washington's master baker during the war, Christopher Ludwick from Germany and there was a stamped cookie recipe ( I think gingerbread with the article). The bread I will have to think about (not a fan of rye-too strong for my tastes and also not used to it being from the south). It was amazing to me to think of the logistics for baking bread for a large number of troops!

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