Beat the Heat with Atlantic Beach Pie - No. 133
A sweet and salty story of a cracker-crumbed North Carolina lemon pie that went viral & a dive into Saltine crackers
Today I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Doug Mack, the writer behind Snack Stack who was curious how cracker crumbs have been used not just in this lemon pie but in many of our favorite recipes. I met Doug through Substack’s Food Intensive, and I appreciate his wit and wisdom diving into the cultural side of snacks. Here is Doug’s story and how to s…