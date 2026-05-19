Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

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Kim Larkin's avatar
Kim Larkin
8h

I’m old enough to remember when the Jordan Marsh store in downtown Boston (at the intersection of Washington and Summer Streets) was the only store - expansion came a few years later. While I grew up north of the city, a visit to the store, and its bakery, was always included in a trip to the city.

The bakery was heavenly, with the scent of baked goods greeting you well before you saw the entrance. The muffins were big, with impressive rounded tops covered with crunchy sugar. They were just wonderful, and set the standard for what a muffin should be.

The Demerara sugar is key, as is the generous scoop of batter in the pan. Thank you for triggering another childhood memory. It would seem that the most cherished recalls are food-related. That explains a lot:-)

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Alicia West's avatar
Alicia West
5h

I made these this morning after I read my newsletter. My husband texted me this: (I packed 2 for him to eat at work.) “The best breakfast muffins ever. I should have stolen the entire tray. I literally stopped reading my emails and just focused on each bite.” Thank you Anne💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕.

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