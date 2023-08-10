TRUE CONFESSION: THIS POST BEGAN as an architectural take on the ice cream cake.

It was intended to be an easy, relaxed how-to on summer’s favorite cake. I had baked chocolate layers ahead of time and frozen them before we headed out of town last week for my birthday. On the drive home yesterday to pass the time, I even wrote what I thought would be this post.

But then reality hit. A hot, humid kitchen, the dog wanting attention after being boarded for days, the no-room-in-the-freezer-mad-scramble that had me shouting, ‘’Everyone out of the freezer!’’ to the bags of coconut and leftover casseroles I flung aside to make room for the cake. The assembly was less than relaxed, and I stressed to snap a photo before the cake melted.

It was real life.

And precisely why food stylists run from ice cream cakes. So this post became how to make an ice cream cake and not lose your mind.