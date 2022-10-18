Butternut Soup with Hints of Apple & Curry - No. 159
Or a blast of flavor. It’s up to you. And how to roast butternut squash slices in a cast iron skillet
I’M ALWAYS LOOKING FOR A FESTIVE SOUP to simmer on Halloween night, and while I love the idea of pumpkin soup, this one is far more delicious.
And practical.
In fact, you might call butternut squash the most sensible of the winter squash family. It might not have the sculpted beauty of the acorn or the charm of the pumpkin, but it feeds people and packs s…