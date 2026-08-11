Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

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Lou Ann Brown's avatar
Lou Ann Brown
14h

Well, all roads seem to converge in Nashville! Great post, and the pic of you with Carla is lovely. I'm thinking the great women who cook and write eloquently about cooking should run this country.

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1 reply by Anne Byrn
Connie Smith's avatar
Connie Smith
11h

Oh my gosh! Thank you so much for posting this pound cake! Delightful article and loved the picture of the three of you!

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