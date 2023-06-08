SUMMER ISN’T ALWAYS DEFINED by peaches and ice cream. Well, let me rephrase that…What you cook and bake in the summer doesn’t have to exclude recipes we associate with other times of the year.

There’s only so much seasonality we can stand when sipping a chilled glass of rosé on the back patio. Who wants garden cukes or Sungold tomatoes when we can nibble on freshly baked cheese wafers crowned with a toasty half of pecan?

A cousin of the cheese straw, the cheese biscuit is dual-purpose: It’s for giving others in a box or tin, especially if you’re visiting someone at a lake, beach, or mountain this summer. And it’s for noshing with drinks, too.

While testing recipes for my book on Southern baking, I baked a number of cheese straws and cheese biscuits. Ah, the deliciousness of a cookbook in progress! But as what happens when you write a book, not all the recipes and content make it into the final manuscript. So I saved one recipe just for you.