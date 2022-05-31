Dear Julie: Where is the Love? America Broken - No. 119
The words of Abraham Lincoln, Deepak Chopra, the Black Eyed Peas & The Judds. Plus some links to hopeful things to bake and cook in June.
“Action without love is irrelevant.” - Deepak Chopra
Dear Julie,
Thank you for writing and asking if everything is alright here…From your beautiful village in the English countryside, the news must look especially dark.
Are we alright? No, and especially not parents.
The days when I was pushed to make a work deadline in order to…