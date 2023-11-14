Mary’s Pumpkin Praline Pie, recipe below.

THE DIFFERENCE IN PIE AND CAKE IS LIKE night and day, dog and cat, introvert v. extrovert.

Pie prefers a quiet corner and leaves the attention-grabbing to cake.

Pie needs few ingredients or embellishments while cake spends hours in front of the mirror.

Pie’s job is to simply carry on tradition. Whether apple, pumpkin, pecan, or sweet potato, it says something about what’s in season or what we’re celebrating.

Cake’s job is celebrating, too, especially on social media. It loves a good birthday or wedding and has no problem whatsoever covering itself in icing, pomp, and circumstance.

Cake begs for a beautiful fork—a dessert fork of sterling silver with your grandmother’s initials. But humble pie?

Pick it up with your fingers or use a soup spoon so you don’t drop a bite.

This is pie’s month. Thanksgiving is pie’s day. And I married a pie guy.

I’ve come to learn that even when you love cake, you can love pie, too. Set vanity aside and eat it standing or sitting, for breakfast or dessert. And avoid second helpings of turkey and dressing to save more room for pie.

Some lessons about pie

My mother made an easy, flawless food processor pie crust. She used Crisco vegetable shortening, but I prefer the flavor—and texture—of half butter and half shortening. It goes like this: