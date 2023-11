Chocolate Fudge Peppermint Sticks. Photo: Danielle Atkins.

AS I WRAPPED WHAT WAS LEFT of the carved turkey and tucked it in the fridge for another day of sandwiches followed by its annual farewell plunge into the soup pot, I felt like that bird. Worn to the bone and tired of standing on my feet from washing too many pots and pans, would I do it all again?