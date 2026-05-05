IT’S BEEN FIVE GRAND YEARS since I started this newsletter on Substack. Since then I’ve been in motion with Tuesday deadlines, writing books, visiting family, planning and tending a summer vegetable garden, battling a bit of cancer, enjoying the company of a granddaughter, and sharing recipes and stories with you.

Busy people seldom pause for reflection, but this poignant anniversary seemed like a good time.

To me the joy of writing here in this space has been getting to know you, hearing your voices, listening to your perspectives, and being able to respond to what the world throws at us in conversation and community. And with good food!

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My March story and recipe of Helen Goh’s orange cake has been my most-liked post in five years with 669 likes, and it’s been restacked 57 times. This cake is dense and very orangy. I love orangy cakes.

In my first newsletters back in 2021, I didn’t know where to begin so I just wrote from the heart, and once I started writing, I couldn’t stop. In one of my first columns I proposed that my mother’s beloved Chicken Tetrazzini casserole didn’t need cream of mushroom soup anymore.

Truth be told, no recipe really needs it—it’s something we add out of tradition because mama made it that way. But mama made it that way because Campbell’s told her to. And I knew I could make Chicken Tetrazzini better with a homemade béchamel—white sauce. When the comments came in, I was surprised some of you were still quite protective this mid-20th century chicken classic as it was.

Don’t we update our wardrobes, cars, hairdos?

That little black dress or navy blazer you bought a half century ago is still classic if you can fit into it and the buttons haven’t fallen off. But most of the cake recipes that came out of the sugar-saturated ‘60s need a little adjusting for our palates and health. In the recipe I share today, for example, which is a beloved cake from Maryland, I could not bear to combine 3 cups of sugar in a saucepan with 12 tablespoons butter and a can of evaporated milk, stir until thickened, and pour that goopy mess over the top of a perfectly lovely cake.

Well, I actually made that frosting, but knowing it was not something I would share, I reimagined the cake, fine-tuned it, and fired the frosting. In its place is simply whipped cream, lightly sweetened and flavored with a smidge of good vanilla.

I make every recipe I share in this newsletter at least once or twice. And you better believe I scrutinize over them and tote leftovers to others to taste, too. My trusted guinea pigs are friends and family. My husband has taken his role as chief tester and reluctant editor quite seriously, and I am grateful.

Coming in close behind Helen’s orange cake is Torchio Lemon Olive Oil Cake , the best lemon cake I’ve ever tasted. In January it garnered 429 likes and was restacked 38 times. I freeze it with great success.

What I didn’t plan on writing in Between the Layers was how current events would come to be interlaced with cooking. I realize now it wasn’t so much what was happening around me as what was happening to me as a writer. I was becoming more familiar with the page, and for once in my life I had the freedom to express my views with the same candor I might chat with a friend on the phone before dinner.

It started with the March 2023 school shootings here in Nashville, and with everything happening since the 2024 presidential election, it has continued. Truthfully, I never planned to bring politics or my perspective on world views into food stories. They just evolved as I did.

Once I learned how recipes are artifacts of our past, I see recipes differently. My mother baked pound cake, and when she wasn’t looking, I pinched off pieces of the crusty top as it cooled on the rack. I never knew pound cake was an emblem of the Civil Rights movement. I never knew that the Black community in the South regarded pound cake as a vehicle for representation, rights, and change until I began researching the food stories of the South.

Now I look at pound cake differently.

My March 2025 post shared the strawberry cake I couldn’t share two years earlier when school shootings tragically took lives of children and teachers down the street. Gun violence is a topic I have tried to examine alongside food, and it’s complicated.

Some of my favorite recipe discoveries from the last few years have been:

What’s been your favorite recipe/newsletter?

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The cast iron skillet pound cake from my newsletter No. 15 in June, 2021. I love the versatility of pound cake batter proving skillets aren’t just for cornbread.

I met a friend for breakfast recently, and she’s a big-deal, busy lady. We’d tried for a year to get our schedules to mesh and finally had a date. I was on time, but to no surprise, she was already there and had secured our table.

Waiting for omelets, my friend Agenia told me her cake story. It happened after she had been named president of Fisk University here in Nashville, and in her honor, the school’s food service department was baking her a welcome cake.

Excited to be feted and with thoughts of childhood pound cakes coming back into memory and realizing this could be a moment to build community, she invited professors and students to join her in her office. But when the cake arrived, it was just a cupcake. And the absurdity of the moment was not lost on anyone.

Their shock turned to laughter, and they vowed to slice a really big homemade cake next time. One student offered to bake a pound cake and asked Agenia for a good recipe. She suggested Trisha Yearwood’s cold oven pound cake.

What my friend did was reimagine her role as a leader, and with the wisdom of a mother, invite everyone to her table.

Cakes can do that.

We can do that.

Five years later, I’m still happy to be here. Thanks to my friend Susan for insisting I give Substack a look, and thanks to my daughter Kathleen who set up my Substack account before I could chicken out.

I hope Tuesday is a day you look forward to when checking email. And to the moms out there…have a good day off with someone else cooking or baking for you!

- xo, Anne

P.S. Gas prices are insane but at least there’s one good deal out there—the price on my hardcover cookbook on Amazon. Take advantage of this offer for graduation gifts and Mother’s Day. Also, I made it back from Japan! Endured the long flights, and I’ve got some great stories - and recipes - to share next week with Paid subscribers. Join us!

THE RECIPE:

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Chocolate Cream Cake

Nothing is better than chocolate cake with white icing, or at least, that was my favorite cake combination growing up. This Maryland cake recipe is something I am testing for my new book. I won’t tell you the original name of the recipe, but I will say, it’s a fabulous cake that I needed to tweak because you can’t always find German chocolate anymore, and the amount of soda vs buttermilk in the recipe was off, creating a soapy taste. I got that fixed, and I added the new frosting—whipped cream. This chocolate cake is perfect year round, for winter holidays but also summer, prepped ahead, and stuck in the fridge for a refrigerator cake. Its moist, dense crumb is very old-school, just the way I love cake! I’ve baked it in layers, but I am sure you could make it as cupcakes or sheet cake, too.

Makes 12 to 16 servings

Prep: 1 hour

Bake: 33 to 37 minutes for 8-inch pans, 30 to 35 minutes for 9-inch