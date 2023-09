Snickerdoodles from my book, American Cookie. Photo: Mitch Mandel.

LET’S PLAY A GAME: WHICH INVENTIONS were born 100 years ago? The automatic traffic signal, bulldozer, Q-Tip, self-winding watch, or Snickerdoodle cookie? (And no cheating by asking your friend Google.)

The answer is…all of them.

But the real truth—and bonus points!—is that Snickerdoodles, t…