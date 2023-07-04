A cool slice of watermelon will placate the fussiest child - or adult. But I’m not as adventuresome as I might like with watermelon, so in this summer of fresh voices, I asked Jacksonville, Florida, writer and cook Kathleen Osteen for her take on the fat and juicy melon. Hope you enjoy! - Anne

Photos: Kathleen Osteen.

By Kathleen Osteen

I’M NOT AFRAID TO ADMIT: I’m a lush for summer produce.

My anticipation builds through spring months as I count down the weeks to summer melons, peaches and tomatoes. So much so that I tend to (read: always) go overboard when they are finally at their prime.

I’m currently writing this newsletter at my kitchen table with about sixty of my closest peach pals if that paints a clear picture.

But if there’s one fruit I think of on Independence Day, it’s watermelon.

Getty Images.

It all begins with the perfect melon

But therein lies the difficulty. How to choose a melon that is ready for slicing?

Look at the shape. If you want the sweetest melon, choose a round and squatty melon over an elongated one. And look for the sheen, or lack of it. It’s dark and dull all day, baby (aka not shiny!).

Then, find the ‘’field spot,’’ a yellow or orange discoloration that indicates the melon didn’t move around a lot. Steer clear of ones with white spots. For cantaloupes, pick a melon with webbing, which is supposedly caused during pollination.

Pull out your tape measure and check stem circumference, too. The bigger the stem spot, the more goodness was pumped in.

When all else fails, pick up the melon. It should feel heavier than it looks.

Watermelon in the garden.

As nice as watermelon is on its own, it’s even better seasoned

I boost the flavor of watermelon by sprinkling slices with one of my favorite seasonings:

flaky sea salt like Maldon

tajin, a Mexican chili and lime seasoning

za’atar, a spice mixture that contains dried sumac and toasted sesame seeds

furikake, made of seaweed and sesame

garam masala, a blend of spices including cumin, coriander, black pepper and cinnamon

Chili Onion Crunch and Everything Bagel Seasoning from Trader Joe’s

chopped fresh herbs like dill and basil or a bit of lemon or lime zest

And just like bread and butter or peanut butter and jelly, there is always the iconic duo of prosciutto and melon. I’ll never forget the first time I tasted that juicy, salty and sweet combo of prosciutto and cantaloupe at a villa in the Tuscany countryside about fifteen years ago. I really credit that specific moment as one that opened my eyes to what food could be in its most delicious but simple form. (And I want to slap my picky-eating high school self for passing over other Italian delicacies on that trip. Manifesting a Tuscany re-do!!!)

Melon balls tossed with crispy prosciutto and feta.

And because this newsletter is about watermelon, who’s to say cantaloupe is the only melon that shines with prosciutto? I love to crisp prosciutto for a watermelon salad with feta, fresh basil & mint, sunflower or pumpkin seeds and a vinaigrette using a lime juice and a jalapeño -infused olive oil from Brightland.

How to make crispy prosciutto:

Lay prosciutto slices on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet making sure they don’t touch. Bake in the oven at 375ºF for about 10 to 15 minutes until crispy. Let them cool on a wire rack until fully cooled.

Where salad ends and margaritas begin!

Our grandmothers knew, go bite-size for big impact

Scrounge around in your kitchen drawer for the melon baller!!

Let’s be real, scooping perfect little orbs is as fun for my inner child as it is for my OCD. In all seriousness, there are few things better than a giant Tupperware full of watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew balls—on the beach, preferably.

Make easy summertime skewers with balled melon, marinated mozzarella balls, and fresh basil and prosciutto. Drizzle the skewers with balsamic glaze or a splash of balsamic vinegar.

But don’t worry, no waste here. I blended the remaining watermelon and strained it for margaritas, so see that recipe below.

Watermelon Margarita…mmm.

Other ideas…

Those watermelon rinds. If you *really* want no waste, pickle your rinds! Here’s a recipe from Southern Living.

I tried grilling it, but honestly it wasn’t worth it.

Just slice it. They’ll be happy!

Or, make a marinated watermelon salad. Most homes—including mine—don’t have a vacuum sealer. Vacuum sealers can impart flavor quickly by simply removing air, which is why you’ll find them in just about every restaurant kitchen, but a good ole’ marinade and a plastic bag will suffice.

Slice your watermelon into cubes, add to the bag and drizzle with your marinade. Herb oil and balsamic glaze are great options. I took inspiration from this Bon Appetit recipe and went down an Asian path for a marinated watermelon salad.

Hope you enjoy your watermelon summer!

How do you cook with watermelon?

Thank you, Kathleen! I will never look at another watermelon again with the same eyes. Can’t wait to sprinkle some slices with Maldon salt flakes and try some tajin, too. And I had no idea the spot on the underside of a watermelon was called the ‘’field spot,’’ did you? It makes total sense that you want the melon with the largest stem opening. When Kathleen isn’t a private chef and chasing a toddler, she helps promote local organic farming in the Jacksonville area. You can follow her on Instagram for, as she says, more summer produce ideas and shenanigans!

This Thursday for Paid Subscribers, I am baking a gluten-free lemon drizzle cake recipe I brought home from Ireland.

Have a great week!

- xo, Anne

Marinated Watermelon Salad

THE RECIPES:

Marinated Watermelon Salad

The marinade adds an impactful layer of flavor to this salad. It’s almost like with the first chew - you taste watermelon, but the second is salty and complex. Paired with cucumber for crunch, this salad is an unexpected crowd pleaser.

Don’t have black vinegar? Jesse YuChen suggests using equal parts Worcestershire sauce, rice vinegar, and orange juice.

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Marinade:

½ cup black vinegar

2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon Chili Onion Crunch (Trader Joe’s)

2 teaspoons soy sauce (I used dark)

1 teaspoon fish sauce

½ teaspoon light brown sugar

¼ teaspoon freshly ground white or black pepper

Salad:

4 cups cubed watermelon

3 Persian (small) cucumbers, sliced

1/4 cup chopped roasted peanuts

4 scallions (green onions), chopped

1/2 cup cilantro leaves

For the marinade, whisk together the ingredients in a small bowl. Place the cubed watermelon in a large Ziploc bag. Pour the marinade over the watermelon, and seal, doing your best to press out as much air as you can without crushing the fruit. Place bag in the fridge for at least 4 hours. When ready to serve, remove the watermelon cubes from marinade and arrange on a plate (or on top of salad greens) with remaining ingredients scattered over. (This would be great with avocado, or even some white beans for creaminess, or your favorite grilled protein.)

Watermelon Margaritas

I love to roll up to a summertime dinner party or get-together with batch of margaritas. I’m no mixologist, but I can make a muddled margarita - it’s lighthearted and festive. This version has muddled cucumber and basil, but feel free to substitute with other herbs like mint or cilantro. Add some sliced jalapeño if you like it spicy! Or, simply blend the juice with ice and a pinch of salt for a non-alcoholic, kid-friendly option. Promise of a “watermelon slushie” when we got home was the only thing that convinced my strong-willed almost 4-year-old to leave the pool this afternoon.

Makes 6 margaritas (1 quart)

2 Persian cucumbers, sliced in thirds crosswise

Handful basil leaves

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons tequila blanco

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons lime juice

Big pinch of salt

Ice

2 1/4 cups strained watermelon juice

Lime wedges or wheels, for garnish