Wacky Cake from my book, American Cake. Photo: Mitch Mandel.

A FEW WEEKS AGO I SHARED a French mother’s flourless chocolate cake and mentioned it was perfect for Valentine’s. I’m not sure if it was your comments or my guilt, but I’ve been offering up eggless baking ideas (penance) ever since.

Let me ask a question: Is your Valentine worth cracking nine eg…