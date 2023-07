MAYBE IT WAS MY WRITING ABOUT SMASH BURGERS in July, but I just got a call from Hot Dogs:

Me: Hello?

Hot Dogs: How come you never give us any mention in your newsletter?

Me: Don’t get defensive.

Hot Dogs: No Smashed Dog recipe. No Hot Dog Week. If it weren’t for football and baseball, we’d feel unloved.

Me: I’ll get on it. Nothing I like better …