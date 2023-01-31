AS I FLIPPED THROUGH COOKBOOKS in the David Walker Lupton African American cookbook collection at the University of Alabama last August, I stopped at Eggless Batter Cakes in the Fisk Club Cookbook, published in 1912.

You combine 1 1/2 cups flour, a heaping teaspoon sugar, 1/2 cup cornmeal, and a teaspoon salt. Then enough sour milk (or buttermilk) for a …