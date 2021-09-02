I’VE SPENT HALF MY LIFE feeding other people, and the lesson I’ve learned is to know in the morning what I’m cooking for dinner. It shortens prep when everyone’s hangry, and I, too, seem to be in better spirits all day because I’ve got a plan.

Even if that plan involves tossing yesterday’s spaghetti in sauce, piling it into a casserole, and blanketing with mozzarella. Because, spooned like precious caviar on top, is this fabulous homemade pesto I’ve squirreled away in my freezer.

I guess in a pinch I could buy pesto, but why? Homemade is simple to make and freeze in small plastic containers or even an ice cube tray. Cue the Golden Girls theme song, and pardon the pun, but homemade pesto - it’s a pal and a condiment.

“If you threw a party, invited everyone you knew, well, you would see” the pesto would be from me…

Promise, no more theme music…

I’d like to say I learned to make pesto with a mortar and pestle at some fabulous Genovese villa where pesto was first ground into a paste, but honestly, I first made it following the directions in a old Cuisinart cookbook.

It was all the rage in the ‘80s when I was writing about food in Atlanta. And it was basic back then - basil, garlic, olive oil, pine nuts, Parm.

Through the years, my eyes opened to all the ways you can vary pesto using what’s in the fridge and in your local grocery. For example, the long Italian pine nuts - pignoli - became really hard to find and all I saw in our markets were the smaller pine nuts, which to me didn’t taste the same. So I started using almonds instead, and then pecans because I always have them, and most recently, pistachios. They make pesto even greener.

The most important part of pesto is basil, obviously, which gives pesto its fragrance. I grow the real Genovese basil in my garden, and its leaves are smaller and sweeter than the big basil you normally find in the grocery or international markets. Now I add parsley, too, which seems to keep the pesto brighter - it’s the chlorophyll I’m told.

And the cheese? The better Parm, the better pesto! The same goes for the olive oil, and you can add as much as you like. Some people like pesto thin and pourable, but I prefer it more like a paste to spoon onto everything. I even add a bit of lemon zest to wake things up.

How do you pesto?

Leave a comment

Reasons to attend your high school reunion - great recipes!

One high school reunion in Nashville my classmate and friend Laurie Bullington of Birmingham brought all the ingredients needed to assemble her signature appetizer. It was a loaf of soft goat cheese smeared with good pesto, then topped with fig preserves and sweet/spicy pecans on top for crunch. It hit all the right notes and was gobbled up.

Since then, we have made this recipe countless times. I keep two jars of fig preserves all the time in the pantry just to be ready. But we’ve improvised as well, using peach preserves or mango chutney instead of the fig. But one thing I won’t budge on…

You absolutely must make your own pesto.

Print the recipe

Laurie's Goat Cheese, Pesto and Fig Cheesecake

My friend Laurie Bullington of Birmingham says this go-to appetizer "always gets devoured." It is sort of a torte, has been called a terrine, and has the consistency of cheesecake. And it is especially welcome when life gets hectic because you can make this ahead of time and have it ready to go in the fridge.

Serves 8

Prep: 15 minutes

Chill: 1 hour, or overnight

4 ounces goat cheese, at room temperature

4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

1/2 cup My Homemade Pesto (see recipe)

1/2 cup fig preserves

Sweet and Spicy Pecans, if desired

Simple unsalted crackers for serving

1. Spray a 5 1/2-by 3-inch loaf pan with vegetable oil spray, and line it with waxed or parchment paper and set aside.

2. Place the goat cheese and cream cheese in a medium-size bowl and blend with an electric mixer on low speed until creamy, 30 seconds. Press the cheese mixture into the loaf pan using a rubber spatula. Spoon the pesto over the cheese, spreading it out evenly. Cover the pan with plastic wrap and refrigerate until serving time, at least 1 hour.

3. Just before serving, remove the cheesecake from the fridge. Remove the plastic wrap and unmold onto a serving plate. Spoon the preserves over the top. Top with chopped Sweet and Spicy Pecans, if desired, and serve with crackers.

Sweet and Spicy Pecans: Place a large cast iron skillet over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon butter, 2 tablespoons light brown sugar, and 1 teaspoon hot sauce. Stir until the butter melts. Remove the pan from the heat. Stir in 1 cup pecan halves, and stir until the pecans are coated with the mixture. Reduce the heat to low, and place the skillet back over the heat. Cook and stir 2 minutes, or until the pecans are lightly toasted. Remove the pan from the heat and let the pecans cool completely, 20 minutes, then coarsely chop.

My Homemade Pesto

This is such a universal recipe, but I find that once people start making pesto regularly, they add their own touches. Mine is to use part fresh basil and part fresh parsley or a little arugula. The basil provides flavor, but parsley or arugula keep it green. And I add a bit of grated lemon zest to brighten up the flavor. Use all at once, or freeze in a small plastic container or ice cube trays for future use.

Makes about 1 cup

Prep: 10 minutes

1 clove garlic, peeled

2 cups, packed, fresh basil leaves

1 cup, packed, fresh Italian parsley leaves or arugula

2 tablespoons pine nuts, blanched almonds, unsalted pistachios, or pecans

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 teaspoon, or more, grated lemon zest

1/2 cup olive oil

1. Turn on the food processor fitted with a steel blade. While the motor is running, drop the garlic clove down the feed tube and process until minced, 5 seconds. Turn off the machine, and open the lid. Place the basil and parsley in the processor, fit with the lid, and pulse 7 or 8 times or until well chopped. Add the nuts, Parmesan, and lemon zest to taste. Pulse 5 to 6 times.

2. With the motor running, pour the oil into the feed tube and let the pesto process until it thickens and comes together. Turn off the machine, scrape into a glass bowl with lid, and store up to a week in the refrigerator. Or, spoon into a plastic container with lid or an ice cube tray and freeze for up to 6 months.

Coming next Tuesday in Between the Layers: Recipes that spring from hard times

Because of the extreme weather that’s hit the South before and as a result of Hurricane Ida, heavy rains and flooding in New York and the Northeast, fires that have plagued the West, Afghanistan, not to forget Covid and the sense of numbness and helplessness I feel and maybe you do, too, I’m writing something a bit different next week. I will write about food and hard times and the recipes that spring from them. Maybe looking back will help us look forward and be more hopeful. Until then, stay safe, my thoughts and prayers go to everyone who has experienced loss and hardship this year. Be well.

Leave a comment