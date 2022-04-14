Thanks to New York City pastry chef Lindsey Farr for suggesting a rum cake collaboration on National Pecan Day! Here is a link to Lindsey’s from-scratch rum and pecan cake. Follow both Lindsey and me on Instagram and become eligible to win a copy of my book, A New Take on Cake.

In 1976 the Bacardi rum president was entertaining friends at his Miami home and one of his neighbors brought cake for dessert.

It was a cake based on a yellow cake mix and dark Bacardi rum. And it was such a hit that Bacardi turned it into a successful ad campaign, and the Bacardi Rum Cake was printed on rum bottles, recipe cards, in cookbooks, and in the memories of many.

So with that sort of history staring me in the face, I will admit some fear as I sought to bring this venerable cake into more modern times when I wrote my cookbook A New Take on Cake. First up, the original recipe did not work with the smaller cake mixes on the store shelf today, so it needed tweaking.

My Bacardi Rum Cake from A New Take on Cake, starts with a cake mix. Photo: Danielle Atkins.

But after testing the cake with the smaller mixes and getting the recipe proportions right, the cake was just so-so. It needed richness and a more velvety texture. In short, it needed to be fabulous! And when in doubt, add sour cream, right?

It also begged for coconut in the way that rum and coconut play well together in a cocktail, so I sprinkled coconut along with the pecans on the bottom of the Bundt pan before pouring in the batter.

Pecans are one of America’s indigenous nuts, and I’ve been fortunate to have baked with pecans all my life. They improve in taste when toasted, so placing them on the bottom of the pan not only made the cake prettier when unmolded, but those pecans had more flavor!

Here is a classic cake that’s boozy, decadent, fun for parties, and truly turns a cake mix into something magnificent. And how about those pecans?

Make it from scratch, as in Lindsey Farr’s rum cake here, or from a mix.

THE RECIPE:

My Bacardi Rum Cake

You can use dark or gold rum in this recipe. They are better than white rum because they have more flavor. And feel free to bake this cake ahead. It keeps, covered, at room temperature for up to five days. If you want to make smaller cakes, and I love smaller cakes, make three little rum cakes. I have a set of three 8-inch loaf pans that belonged to my mother. And every time I pull them out to bake, I think of her. This recipe works well in these pans, and all I do is layer batter and scattered coconut and pecans in the pans. They bake at 350 degrees F in about 35 minutes. I skip the glaze with these little loaves as they have plenty of rum inside.

Makes 12 servings

Prep: 20 to 25 minutes

Bake: 45 to 50 minutes

Cake:

Vegetable cooking spray or shortening, for greasing the pan

All-purpose flour, for dusting the pan

1/4 cup flaked coconut (sweetened or unsweetened)

1/4 cup finely chopped pecans

1 package (15.25 ounces) yellow or butter recipe cake mix

4 tablespoons (half a 3.4-ounce package) vanilla instant pudding mix

3 large eggs

2/3 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup dark or gold Bacardi rum

1/2 cup water

Glaze:

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter

2 tablespoons water

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup dark or gold rum

Place a rack in the center of the oven, and heat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour a 12-cup Bundt pan. Sprinkle the coconut and pecans in the bottom of the pan, and set the pan aside. Place the cake mix and pudding mix in a large mixing bowl, and stir to combine. Add the eggs, oil, sour cream, rum, and water. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed until blended, 30 seconds. Stop the machine, and scrape down the side of the bowl with a rubber spatula. Increase the mixer speed to medium and beat for 1 minute longer until the batter is smooth and fluffy. Pour the batter on top of the coconut and pecans in the prepared pan, smoothing the top with a rubber spatula, and place the pan in the oven. Bake the cake until the top springs back when lightly pressed with a finger, 45 to 50 minutes. Transfer the pan to a wire rack to cool for 20 minutes. Run a long sharp knife around the edges of the cake, shake the pan gently, and invert the cake onto a wire rack or cake plate. Let the cake cool at least 20 minutes longer. While the cake cools, prepare the glaze. Place the butter in a small saucepan over low heat, and let it melt. Add the water and sugar, and increase the heat to medium and stir until the mixture comes to a boil. Reduce to low and let the glaze simmer, stirring, until thickened, 4 to 5 minutes. Take the pan off the heat, and stir in the rum. Poke holes in the cake using a wooden skewer or chopstick. If the cake is still on the rack, slide a sheet of wax paper or parchment under the rack to catch the drippings. Slowly spoon the glaze over the cake, letting it soak into the holes. Let the cake rest 1 hour, then slice and serve.

