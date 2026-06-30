Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

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Kate McDermott's avatar
Kate McDermott
2d

West of the Rockies, unless it’s my homemade mayo, it’s always been Best Foods (Hellman’s) for my family. Stay cool, Anne.

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Deborah Lanius's avatar
Deborah Lanius
3d

Anne: Your columns are just so entertaining. I cannot wait for the George Washington bread story and recipe! I have often thought: what side would I have been on during the Revolution? It would likely have depended on many things: My education, my friends and family's views, whether I owned property. And would I have been Brave Enough to go against the status quo. For it would have taken bravery and guts. Did I have that quality? I don't know. And I have never seen a Mayonnaise maker! This Saturday I am heading to Iceland to get on a ship to go to Greenland! (so I will miss the heat here) and celebrate the 4th on an overnight plane! Happy Forth to all!

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