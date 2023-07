Garlicky Spinach and Chickpea Soup with Lemon and Pecorino Romano from The Mediterranean Dish, by Suzy Karadsheh.

WHAT DO YOU DO WHEN YOU hit send on a book manuscript and bid farewell to the holidays?

A. Go on vacation? B. Download something light and unsubstantial from Audible? Or C. Get back in shape? D. Clean out the refrigerator?

Absolutely D.

You clea…