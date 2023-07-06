Lemon Drizzle Loaf for Gluten-Free Friends - No. 227
From Northern Ireland to my Nashville kitchen. When you taste something you love on vacation and ask for the recipe, part one.
HAPPY TO SAY, I BROUGHT YOU HOME something from my trip to Northern Ireland. It isn’t a t-shirt, and I couldn’t get a freshly drawn Guinness through security, so it’s a cake recipe that’s much beloved across the Pond.
Lemon Drizzle Cake is the UK equivalent of the American pound cake. It’s sturdy and rich, perfect for noshing with tea and serving with fr…