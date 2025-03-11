March Gladness: Cheesy Soda Bread - No. 330
A Memphis baker shares her savory recipe with basil and prosciutto for St. Patrick’s Day + book tour updates and CBS Saturday Morning The Dish
WHEN YOU’RE ON BOOK TOUR and traveling to a town that’s not your own, it’s a good idea to know someone. So when I was set to appear at Novel Books in Memphis last fall, the shop owners didn’t hesitate a second to suggest Memphis native Kat Gordon as my conversation partner.
She’s a local baking hero who has been making everyone’s favorite cupcakes and pi…