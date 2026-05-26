Milk Bread My (Simpler) Way - No. 393
When you’re a softie for fluffy bread + tomatoes will be coming into season soon, it’s time to bake milk bread ‘til the cows come home
A SMALL POSITIVE THAT CAME OUT of the pandemic, besides having family back at home, was baking bread. I finally took the time to bake and show others how to make challah, one of my favorites.
No surprise that Japanese milk bread with its tall ascent in the pan and soft, squishy interior has been on my to-bake list as well.
But I wasn’t waiting until anoth…