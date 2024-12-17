Nuts & Bolts in the Turkey Roaster - No. 318
I revisited a much loved mid-century party snack that is SO much better than Chex Mix + 5 links to favorite holiday snacky recipes
BEFORE TRADER JOE’S RICE CRACKER STARS and way, way before microwave popcorn, back when telephones hung on the wall and television was black and white, people made Nuts ‘n Bolts each Christmas.
Before seat belts in cars and just before you yanked a string in the back of a doll and she would talk to you, my mother would pull out the big turkey roasting pa…