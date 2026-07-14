Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

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Jolene Handy's avatar
Jolene Handy
4d

What a great post, Anne, and I love that picture of you leaning out the window!

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Martha Vining's avatar
Martha Vining
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Back in the 80’s I visited a friend who was a stagiaire at LaVarrene. She literally lived in a Parisian garret on the 6th floor of a building with no elevator/heat/air. The thing that made it worth it was looking out the tiny window and seeing the view of the Eiffel Tower just a view blocks away. We knew each other from working in Boston restaurants and we were having a grand adventure.

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