Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Stuhlfeier's avatar
Karen Stuhlfeier
6h

For a time, my daughter belonged to the Minnesota chapter of the Jane Austen Society. She took me to several of their events. One was a tea to celebrate Jane's birthday where we all toasted Jane with sparkling wine. Their events were lovely.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Anne Byrn
Judith Stinson Cowan's avatar
Judith Stinson Cowan
6h

Ah Jane yes I'm a Pride & Prejudice girl both the book and the mini series with Colin Firth please!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Anne Byrn
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Anne Byrn · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture