A wonderful Summer Sauce of peaches and tomatoes over ravioli. Photos: Kathleen Catherall Osteen

BY KATHLEEN CATHERALL OSTEEN

ONE OF MY *MOST* ANTICIPATED MOMENTS of the year is the first time I have both peaches and tomatoes on the counter. Known to my family as "Summer Sauce," this tomato-peach sauce has been a staple for three summers with pasta, fish, roasted potatoes, you name it.

One sneaky benefit of living in Florida is that our produce seasons start so much sooner than our northern counterparts. It took me years to fully understand peak Florida strawberry season is February (!!!) while most states are still in full hibernation mode. So, when juicy tomatoes and plump peaches start appearing at our local markets, this is one of the first summer dishes to hit our dinner table.

I love how spicy Calabrian chili paste in tandem with cool, creamy goat cheese play harmoniously with the sweetness and acidity of the peaches and tomatoes in this recipe. (But let’s be real, goat cheese makes EVERYTHING better.) Calabrian chili paste is a spicy Italian condiment made with blended peppers, spices, and oil. You’ve probably seen it on your favorite pizza restaurant’s menu. I used Trader Joe’s version, but you can find it in most grocery stores.

Alabama Peaches from a roadside stand outside Nashville.

If you've been a subscriber to this newsletter for a while, you may remember the summer I ordered FIFTY pounds of peaches and then had to figure out what the heck to do with all of them. Whilst loading cars for our annual trip to the Tennessee mountains, I realized my summer produce hoarding tendencies might actually be hereditary.