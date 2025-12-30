Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

Carol Bracken
2d

Thank you, Ann, for your thoughtful words. In these frightening times when so many of our fellow Americans have become unrecognizable, you have shown a path to pursue kindness, courage and community.

1 reply by Anne Byrn
Anne clayton
2d

I made 10 gallons of my version of Hoppin John yesterday ! It’s a seasonal item much anticipated by my family and my customers at Sperrys Mercantile here in Nashville ! Black eye peas for luck in the coming year, ham for prosperity, rice for fertility and greens for plenty of folding money! Covering all the bases! Happy New year!!!

1 reply by Anne Byrn
