Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Stuhlfeier's avatar
Karen Stuhlfeier
9h

I'll be baking this soon. It sounds like just the thing you share with friends who have been outside during a cold Minneapolis winter in January protesting the murder of Renee Nicole Good.

Renee - and George Floyd were murdered about 3 miles away from my house. I like to point out every place I can what a great neighborhood I live in. Contrary to what you hear - it never burned down, isn't overrun with immigrant criminals and is a wonderful place to live. ICE is everywhere here at the moment taking law abiding American citizens into custody just because of the color of their skin. This has happened at the high school I attended and also at my local Target - that I will never spend another dollar at ever again. These things are of course happening all over, but The Twin Cities are bearing the worst of it at the moment and it's horrible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Anne Byrn and others
Domenica Marchetti's avatar
Domenica Marchetti
9h

I couldn’t love this more. Thanks for sharing Janice and Bill’s story. I can’t wait to meet them this spring when I meet up with Jolene in Chicago!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Anne Byrn and others
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anne Byrn · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture