I’VE HAD A HEYDAY THIS SUMMER buying peaches and sampling the subtle differences between early-season and later-in-the-season fruit. I’ve tasted McBee peaches from South Carolina, Pearson’s from Georgia, the Peach Truck, as well as Scott’s Orchard peaches grown in northern Alabama.

This is a whopper of a peach summer.

The crop was so lousy last year due to cooler weather in the spring that as Kim Severson of The New York Times posted on Instagram recently, this is peach’s redemption year.

And we are the beneficiaries.

So let’s get busy tossing the sweet golden slices into salads and salsas. Let’s eat them out of hand with juices that run down to our elbows. Let’s roast them and sidle them up to grilled chicken and cheese grits.

And absolutely let’s throw together a simple crumble with mostly peaches but with a handful of blackberries or raspberries added just because.