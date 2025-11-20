The Cutest, Coziest Cinnamon-Cardamom Buns - No. 366
Use my sweet potato dough (or your favorite bread dough) and bake a holiday treat
IF A PICTURE WAS WORTH 1,000 WORDS then a photo of British pastry chef Richard Bertinet braiding, rolling, and baking what he called cinnamon buns is worth my writing 500 words or more about it.
All I needed was to see that Instagram photo, and I knew you and I could transport my sweet potato dough from Tuesday into something sweet for holiday breakfasts ahead. Here’s how:
First Step: Make the dough.
You can let it rise overnight in the fridge, but if you can’t wait that long to eat these lovely buns, then just let it rise on the counter for 1 1/2 hours.
Punch it down.
Two things I’ve learned about shaping bread dough into braids and buns:
It helps to work with colder dough because it doesn’t stick to your hands. So thus, I like to stash it in the fridge.
It helps to use what Richard calls a “strong” flour or what we know as bread flour. It’s higher in protein than all-purpose (AP) flour and helps the knots keep their shape through rising and baking. (The knots in my photo were made with AP flour, and they’re not as well shaped as Richard’s.)