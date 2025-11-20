IF A PICTURE WAS WORTH 1,000 WORDS then a photo of British pastry chef Richard Bertinet braiding, rolling, and baking what he called cinnamon buns is worth my writing 500 words or more about it.

All I needed was to see that Instagram photo, and I knew you and I could transport my sweet potato dough from Tuesday into something sweet for holiday breakfasts ahead. Here’s how:

First Step: Make the dough .

You can let it rise overnight in the fridge, but if you can’t wait that long to eat these lovely buns, then just let it rise on the counter for 1 1/2 hours.

Punch it down.

Two things I’ve learned about shaping bread dough into braids and buns: