Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

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Deborah Lanius's avatar
Deborah Lanius
3d

Thank you for the book suggestion and lovely article (and recipe). My favorite cookbook: The Belle Meade Cafeteria Cookbook. This was given to me by a friend many years ago (before the cafeteria closed). That cafeteria was one of my favorites and I always got the salmon croquettes but they were different than my mother's recipe and I then was able to learn to make them. I got my first food processor just to make this recipe and have been making it ever since. There was also a recipe for a seasoning for their "new potatoes" that I loved. I wasn't able to duplicate their yeast rolls from the book's recipe (they were like heaven) but have since found a good yeast roll recipe I love. I gave a couple of friends the cookbook.

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Linda Naylor's avatar
Linda Naylor
3d

SOLD, Anne. I revered Julia Child and the skills and enthusiasm she brought to Americans in a time of shiny aluminum tray dinners.

I’m an encore-career chef, attending culinary school at age 62 after a 25-year professional services career.

When I worked as a pastry chef in a Portland-area trattoria, a guest said, “Linda, you cook in the style of Edna Lewis” whom I, admittedly, did not know. It was the most profoundly kind compliment of my encore career.

Thanks for a lovely post.

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