Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jolene Handy's avatar
Jolene Handy
1h

I love the way you track down history and recipes after a single comment sparks your curiosity, Anne. I’m drooling over these peaches! 🍑 Happy Anniversary to you and John! ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Anne Byrn
Beverly Stafford's avatar
Beverly Stafford
1h

Making do is often a necessity. This would have been in the 1920's. Friends of my parents (Juan and Gertrude) were cattle ranchers camping outside during round-up. Gertrude was the camp cook, and the cowboys asked if she could bake a pie. There was plenty of beef and beans and flour but nothing to bake a pie with. What to do? She mashed beans, doctored them with sugar and cinnamon, put it in a crust, and made a serviceable "pumpkin" pie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Anne Byrn
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anne Byrn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture