Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa's avatar
Lisa
2d

Good morning, dear Anne! Your great as always entry brought to mind not only that this is the legit way to make ratatouille as my French family would affirm, but also how my Spanish grandmother made pisto by cooking each vegetable separately. It is almost the same recipe, differences according to preference. For pisto Manchego, however, the tomatoes are cooked down to make a simple sauce, sofrito, binding the veggies together in a glorious explosion of flavors. Ratatouille it is when lacking the time to do so, either one is delicious all the more with some good bread to sop up the goodness. Great soundtrack to take me back down memory lane in 1975, like you, I do remember! Side note on Watergate, that "salad" is still a thing! Blessings to you, always. XOXO

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Anne Byrn and others
Leu2500's avatar
Leu2500
1d

So many long-cooked recipes call for them to be cooked on the stovetop. Why? Because for the longest time home cooks didn’t have ovens! Think of early Colonial kitchens - fireplace, but no oven. Think of in Europe - housewives taking their stew pot to the baker to cook in his bread oven after his bread was done & because they had no oven.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Anne Byrn
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anne Byrn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture