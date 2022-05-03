Trading Places: Her Mom’s Chicken and Dumplings & My Mom’s Fried Chicken - No. 111
Just in time for Mother’s Day, Leah Koenig of The Jewish Table and I swap favorite chicken recipes from our mothers
Today you receive a double dose of Mother’s Day as I welcome Leah Koenig of The Jewish Table to tell us about her mother’s Chicken and Dumplings. I share my mother’s fried chicken story with Leah’s readers on her newsletter. Leah and I met through Substack’s Food Intensive Fellowship. She lives in Brooklyn with her family and is the author of six cookbo…