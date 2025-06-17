What Gardening Tells Me About Life - No. 345
Pan Con Tomate, Blackberry Skillet Crumble, Strawberry Hibiscus Tea, My Favorite Pesto, and Grilled Flank Steak (plus corn salad) - updated recipes to carry us into summer
SOME PEOPLE WALK BY WEEDS, but gardeners bend down and yank them from the ground, careful to pull up roots and all.
Weeds in the garden are like piles of clothes that need folding. Once dealt with, the mood improves.
In these past ten years this garden and I have grown to be friends. It seems strange to say you can befriend the earth and the plants that …