Chicken Scallopine resting on a drizzle of lemon mayonnaise and topped with edible flowers, cilantro (coriander) sprigs, pickled onions, toasted hazelnuts and capers at Hawthorn in Haworth, England.

THE FUNNY THING ABOUT GOING ON VACATION is that you work feverishly ahead and plan and pack like mad, but when it’s all over, you wash those clothes in less than an hour and spend the rest of the day languishing, opening the door to an empty refrigerator, and resuscitating neglected plants.

Fortunately, it rained on and off the three weeks we were gone. Many thanks, Mother Nature. The beans were growing thick up the trellis, only one tomato plant is struggling, while the rest are fat with fruit, and the zucchini is doing what zucchini does and takes up every bit of garden real estate and then some.