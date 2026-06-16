Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

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Karen Stuhlfeier's avatar
Karen Stuhlfeier
5dEdited

Whatever meal my Dad was eating, he was thinking and talking about the next meal. My husband is happy with whatever I cook and never needs to know in advance what we're going to eat. I'm like my Dad was. I like to be planning ahead. My Dad loved this time of year and always looked forward to eating local strawberries with a bowl of Wheaties or on vanilla ice cream.

I am going to make a comment about comments about being girl dad's or boy mom's. One of our daughters grew up to be our transgender son and he is still the same wonderful child that we love more than anything. We need to think about how we talk about gender.

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Colleen's avatar
Colleen
5d

My Dad loved appetizers! When I lived at home I would make homemade liver pate, and he would just light up!

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