Michel Guérard's fresh tomato sauce vierge made with mid-winter tomatoes brightened with lemon juice.

THE FOOD MEDIA IS WEEPING over the closing of Noma, the haute, style-setting Copenhagen restaurant many of us may never visit. Chef Rene Redzepi will shutter Noma at the end of 2024 and transform it into Noma 3.0, a food lab.

In the context of our everyda…