Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

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Anne Byrn
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Deborah, I did not find her Freetown. We were driving in the wrong direction when I realized the mistake. Next time. Such a beautiful part of Virginia. Know I’ll be back.

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Deborah Lanius
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Anne: What a lovely column about Edna Lewis. I enjoyed it so much. I have been to Middleton when I lived in South Carolina. When I visit these old places, I do feel there are strange vibes that I associate with the slavery there. Something in the air; it is hard to explain. So interesting that she lived there. And did you ever find the Freetown where she lived? I was not aware there was a town like this in Virginia (I know there is a similar town in Mississippi (Mound Bayou). My mouth was watering reading about the Revival dinner (sounds so good). I will also find her cookbook. Thank you for writing about such an interesting, talented lady.

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