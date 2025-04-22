Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

Anne Byrn: Between the Layers

Anne Byrn
2dEdited

Nashville: here is where locals eat…Bricktop’s on West End and also a new location downtown called The River House. Order the popovers, trout, Caesar salad. Dozen Bakery for the best baguettes and breakfast croissants. Degthai on Nolensville Road for Jay’s special with chicken. Also on Nolensville, King Tut and don’t miss the falafel. Locals also go to the Picnic for chicken salad sandwiches and fruit tea. They go to Food & Co for takeout lasagna and enchiladas. They (I) shop at Green Door Gourmet market for CSAs and fresh produce. For barbecue, I choose Martin’s and order the Redneck Taco (on a corn griddle cake) with smoked chicken. I’m stopping here but might add some more suggestions. Don’t be a tourist and stay on Lower Broad at the honkey tonks. Get out to see the Parthenon, Cheekwood and its gardens, the Hermitage, home of President Andrew Jackson, and take a tour of Music Row.

Kristin Shannon
2d

Number one - my heart is broken for your friend, Anne. The injustice of her situation is staggering. Bless you for speaking out!

Number two - come for a visit to Toronto. You'll like Manita's on Yonge, Grey Garden's in Kensington Market and Sunny's Chinese in the same market, and my house for dinner.

